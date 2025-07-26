 
Mike Tindall releases statement after injury

Mike Tindall is seemingly a fan of 'Happy Gilmore'

July 26, 2025

Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall has released a statement after the former rugby player received a minor injury on his face in Australia.

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are reportedly in Australia enjoying the summer.

According to a report by the GB News, Mike was pictured with a bloodied face after participating in a rugby match.

Tindall and his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, in a joint post, shared a photo of the former player with a bloodied face.

Following this, he also took to Instagram and shared his new photo with a sweet statement.

Zara Tindall’s husband shared his photo with caption, “Tap it in! Tap it in! You’re not going to make that putt, Jackass!”, quoting the most legendary lines from Happy Gilmore.

The post shows Tindall is a Happy Gilmore fan and confirmed the release of Happy Gilmore 2.

Earlier, Mike Tindall had also delighted the fans with loved-up photos with wife Zara Tindall from their trip to Australia, where they made some ‘incredible memories’ together.

