Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 26, 2025

Royal fans have expressed their views after a royal expert claimed Meghan Markle was plotting a "ruthless" move to win back UK public.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes: "She will, of course, be expected to attend in Birmingham, not to do so would be a public humiliation."

The expert continued, “The Invictus Games is Meghan's trump cards and she is likely to play it ruthlessly. This involves approving moves towards 'reconciliation'."

Commenting on the Daily Express report, one royal fan says, “We don’t want her to come over. In fact, we don’t want H either!”

Another said, “Just go away Meghan, you are not wanted here!”

“She should stay away from the games it is not about her or her husband it is about the competitors, not that you would know,” the third said.

The fourth warned, “She will never be accepted back to Britain ..we remember she made the last days of Philip & Queen life awful .. what she put in a book about Charles and Catherine ..what she did to William & Charlotte and the British public ..now Netflix dropped her she wants to milk the British people.”

Meghan Markle set to play her 'trump cards' ruthlessly
