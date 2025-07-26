Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to Princess Anne amid peace talks

Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to Princess Anne

Anne, the Princess Royal may 'find it hard to forgive' her nephew Prince Harry following peace talks with King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond believes Princess Anne might well find that ‘hard to forgive’ the duke.

The royal expert went on saying, "I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy.”

Jennie further said, "It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved."

The Princess Royal would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance to Harry.

However, the royal expert said, “Sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal."

About the true feelings of Anne for Harry, Jennie Bond says the possible colouring of the Princess Royal and the duke’s relationship would be a great loss to California-based royal.

According to a report by the Times, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.