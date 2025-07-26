Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?

Prince William is all set to travel to Switzerland to witness the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 between Lionesses and Spain.

The future king wife, Kate Middleton is not expected to travel with her husband due to health issues.

It's, however, still not known whether his eldest son Prince George, a football aficionado, will accompany him to Switzerland.

According to the British media, those in line to the throne have reportedly not travelled together past the age of 12, especially those who are first and second-in-line such as Prince William and his eldest son.

England Women's Football team are playing the final just a week after George turned 12, leaving royal fans wondering whether he will still be travelling with his father in breach of the royal tradition.

It's also been suggested that the heir to the throne and his son might travel together with the permission of King Charles.

Meanwhile, a senior royal commentator have urged William and George to listen to their supporters and avoid travelling together.

Richard Eden, Diary Editor at the Daily Mail and host of the popular weekly royal podcast "Palace Confidential," ignited a conversation about royal safety on Friday, with a tweet highlighting a viewer’s concern.

Eden shared a comment from a viewer urging Princes William and George to stop traveling together, citing it as "wise words.

"The viewer, identified as @llkid6760 , echoed a common safety protocol, noting that top executives they work with in Boston never fly together.

"I would think it would be an essential safeguard for the monarchy," the viewer wrote.

Commenting on the tweet, Eden said, "Wise words from a "Palace Confidential" viewer. Stop travelling together, Prince William and George!

Eden’s tweet reflects ongoing public interest in the monarchy’s security measures.

The suggestion aligns with longstanding practices in some organizations to prevent leadership loss in a single incident.

Neither Kensington Palace nor the royal family has commented on the matter.

King Charles's eldest son Prince William is the heir to the throne, followed by William's eldest son Prince George, and then his younger children Charlotte and Louis.



