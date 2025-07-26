Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will not join her husband Prince William as the future king is preparing to depart the UK.

Prince William, a renowned football fan who follows Aston Villa, is set to depart the UK for Switzerland as the Prince of Wales cheers on the Lionesses on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince William’s attendance - after the Band of the Grenadier Guards assembled on the palace grounds to play a rendition of Three Lions to send Wills off to Europe.

The palace says, “27 July 2025, The Prince of Wales, Patron, The Football Association, will attend the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro 2025 Final, Basel, Switzerland.”

Earlier, Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and reposted team England, known as the Lionesses, post after they defeated Italy 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the Women´s Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses shared the exciting news on X saying, “We never give up. We are #weuro2025 finalists.”

Commenting on the post, Prince William said “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”

Meanwhile, according to AFP, England are aiming to retain their title and avenge defeat at the hands of Aitana Bonmati´s Spain in the Women´s World Cup final of two years ago when the rivals meet again on Sunday to decide who will win Euro 2025.