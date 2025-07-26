Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland

Sarah Ferguson on Saturday released a video to express her support for Lionesses as the England Women's Football team defend their Euros crown on Sunday.

"We’re all behind you Lionesses. Best of luck tomorrow!," the Duchess of York captioned the video on Instagram.

While it's confirmed that Prince William will be travelling to Switzerland to witness the match, it's still not known which others members of the British royal family intend to witness England's final against Spain.

According to The Guardian, it is the team’s third successive major tournament final.

The Lionesses won Euro 2022 against Germany at Wembley, and reached the World Cup final a year later, where they lost to Spain. But on Sunday they will have the opportunity to rectify two years of hurt, when they face La Roja again.



