Meghan Markle has yet to speak personally on Kate Middleton’s cancer

Meghan Markle publicly expressed support for Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had started preventative chemotherapy.

In a brief but compassionate joint statement, Meghan and Prince Harry said, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

The couple also reportedly reached out privately to Kate and Prince William, according to People magazine.

However, the statement came amid reports that Meghan and Harry only learned of Kate’s diagnosis through media coverage, suggesting they were not informed in advance by the royal family.

This detail has fueled continued speculation about strained communication between the Sussexes and the rest of the monarchy.

Notably, Meghan has not made any personal or extended remarks about Kate’s condition beyond the official statement.

The restrained response was interpreted by some commentators as respectful but emotionally distant, given the family context.

Kate Middleton shared her diagnosis via a heartfelt video, asking for privacy while she continues treatment.

The rare moment of public vulnerability drew widespread sympathy and marked a pause in ongoing royal tensions, if only briefly.