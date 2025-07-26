Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dealt another blow after Netflix deal end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealt another as their upcoming Netflix projects may now be shelved after their deal with Netflix hasn’t been renewed, according to new reports.

It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s five-year deal with Netflix won’t be renewed once it comes to an end in September this year.

According to new reports, this means their future projects, which included a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s hit romance novel Meet Me at the Lake and a documentary set in Africa.

A source claimed the projects must be shelved as Archewell productions hasn’t even hired a director for the movie. The tipster claimed Netflix only really wanted the Ssusexe's documentary about their lives, and the streamer got that early in the deal.

They told Page Six: "By this point, you would have thought they would have got a director on board and a cast. So, what is the delay?"

They explained, "And when you make something for Netflix, it takes a long time for it to actually hit the streamer — there is so much to do in post production, to make sure it’s ready for every country. If the deal is up this year, then when is this film going to be made?"

"Let’s be honest. Netflix got what they really wanted out of the Sussexes — their documentary," declared the mole.

Harry and Meghan signed their lucrative $100 deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as working royals. They first released their record breaking documentary Harry & Meghan in 2022