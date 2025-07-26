 
Geo News

Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another problem at their hands as their Netflix deal axed

By
Maryam Nasir
|

July 26, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dealt another blow after Netflix deal end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealt another as their upcoming Netflix projects may now be shelved after their deal with Netflix hasn’t been renewed, according to new reports.

It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s five-year deal with Netflix won’t be renewed once it comes to an end in September this year.

According to new reports, this means their future projects, which included a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s hit romance novel Meet Me at the Lake and a documentary set in Africa. 

A source claimed the projects must be shelved as Archewell productions hasn’t even hired a director for the movie. The tipster claimed Netflix only really wanted the Ssusexe's documentary about their lives, and the streamer got that early in the deal.

They told Page Six: "By this point, you would have thought they would have got a director on board and a cast. So, what is the delay?"

They explained, "And when you make something for Netflix, it takes a long time for it to actually hit the streamer — there is so much to do in post production, to make sure it’s ready for every country. If the deal is up this year, then when is this film going to be made?"

"Let’s be honest. Netflix got what they really wanted out of the Sussexes — their documentary," declared the mole.

Harry and Meghan signed their lucrative $100 deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as working royals. They first released their record breaking documentary Harry & Meghan in 2022 

Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move
Royal families that perished with time
Royal families that perished with time
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to Princess Anne amid peace talks video
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to Princess Anne amid peace talks
Mike Tindall releases statement after injury
Mike Tindall releases statement after injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be on throne?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be on throne?
Meghan Markle set to play her 'trump cards' ruthlessly video
Meghan Markle set to play her 'trump cards' ruthlessly
Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours
Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours