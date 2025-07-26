Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws

Queen Camilla made a public appearance at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, continuing her support for British horse racing alongside the royal family's long-standing traditions.

Dressed in a powder blue ensemble and matching hat, the Queen was seen mingling with racegoers and officials before taking center stage to present the prestigious prize.

The event, one of the highlights of the British flat racing calendar, draws elite competitors from around the world and has historically enjoyed strong royal patronage.

Ascot Racecourse shared the Queen’s appearance on social media, posting an image of her.

In a caption, Official Ascot & Royal Ascot wrote on Instagram, “We were thrilled to be joined by Her Majesty The Queen today, who presented the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.”

Queen Camilla, a longtime advocate for equestrian sports, has remained a visible royal presence at national events, especially since stepping further into the spotlight following King Charles III’s recent health challenges.

Though King Charles did not attend, the Queen's presence was seen as a symbol of continuity during a year of scaled-back royal engagements.



