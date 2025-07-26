Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal

As US President Donald Trump faces renewed pressure over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, questions are resurfacing about Epstein’s global connections, including those involving Prince Andrew.

According to Reuters, Trump’s usual tactics of deflection and denial have faltered amid intensifying public interest and mounting speculation over what still-untapped information may lie in sealed Epstein-related court files.

Prince William and Donald Trump: File photo

The fallout could extend beyond American politics and reignite focus on Prince Andrew, who previously faced serious accusations from Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleged that Epstein trafficked her to the British royal when she was a teenager, claims Andrew has denied.

The Duke of York was forced to step back from royal duties and reportedly paid a substantial financial settlement to Giuffre in 2022, without admitting guilt.

However, any new disclosures from the Epstein case could further damage his already diminished reputation and potentially implicate others in his circle.

For the British monarchy, particularly King Charles III and Prince William, fresh revelations would come at a delicate time.

King Charles and his heir Prince William: File photo

The royal family is already navigating a transitional era marked by Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy vision and the health challenges facing senior royals.

Renewed public scrutiny over Andrew could reignite republican sentiments, disrupt public trust, and strain the family’s efforts to modernize its image.

As US investigators and media outlets continue to probe Epstein’s network, Buckingham Palace may find itself bracing for another chapter in a scandal it had hoped was fading from view.