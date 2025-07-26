 
Geo News

Prince William celebrates 'stunning comebacks'

The Prince of Wales encourages England's women's football team, the Lionesses ahead of final match

By
Syeda Waniya
|

July 26, 2025

Prince William shares personal message for Lionesses
Prince William shares personal message for Lionesses

Prince William has shared a heartfelt message for England's women's football team, the Lionesses.

Ahead of their highly anticipated final match, the Prince of Wales shared a personal message of encouragement.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales took to the Stories and posted a personal message on behalf of the future King.

The Prince of Wales encourages Lionesses ahead of final match
The Prince of Wales encourages Lionesses ahead of final match

Alongside the video clip of England's victory over France, the message read, "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.”

William further added, “The nation is so proud you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks!” adding, “We are all cheering you on!”

The message concluded with William’s initial “W” in the end.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is known for his love for sports.

In June, William met the members of the England’s national women’s football team Lionesses.

Kensington Palace shared photos from the visit alongside the statement that read, “An inspiring visit to St. George’s Park ahead of the Women’s Euros.”

It further read, “Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing!”

“Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!” it concluded.

Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?
Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?
Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland
Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move
Royal families that perished with time
Royal families that perished with time
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to Princess Anne amid peace talks video
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to Princess Anne amid peace talks
Mike Tindall releases statement after injury
Mike Tindall releases statement after injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be on throne?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be on throne?