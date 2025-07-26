Prince William celebrates 'stunning comebacks'

Prince William shares personal message for Lionesses

Prince William has shared a heartfelt message for England's women's football team, the Lionesses.

Ahead of their highly anticipated final match, the Prince of Wales shared a personal message of encouragement.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales took to the Stories and posted a personal message on behalf of the future King.

The Prince of Wales encourages Lionesses ahead of final match

Alongside the video clip of England's victory over France, the message read, "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.”

William further added, “The nation is so proud you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks!” adding, “We are all cheering you on!”

The message concluded with William’s initial “W” in the end.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is known for his love for sports.

In June, William met the members of the England’s national women’s football team Lionesses.

Kensington Palace shared photos from the visit alongside the statement that read, “An inspiring visit to St. George’s Park ahead of the Women’s Euros.”

It further read, “Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing!”

“Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!” it concluded.