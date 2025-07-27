 
Prince Harry to give ‘breadwinning duties' to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for new ways to make money

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future looks bleak amid upcoming end of Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will not see a renewal of their £100 million deal with the streaming giant, would come to be dependant on Meghan Markle’s income.

PR expert Nick Ede notes: “Meghan is the best way of making money for the two of them. She is the breadwinner.”


Meanwhile, experts Camille Moore and Phillip Millar note: “Her brand wasn’t one built on substance. It was based on using people.”

“This comes after Harry’s recent trip to Angola, where he walked on the landmines to recreate a historic moment after his late mother, Princess Diana,” she added.

Speaking about the moment, Royal expert Jennie Bond tells The Sun: “It is not only a hugely worth-while cause, but it also connects him with his mother, which is something he yearns for.

“I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable.

“And he seems quite willing to let Meghan take the limelight over there.

“He speaks frequently about a life of service, and trips like this certainly serve a very good cause indeed,” he noted.

