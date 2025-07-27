Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon lose their value in the eyes of public, claims an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently pursuing an olive brand towards King Charles, would be left alone and worthless within the next decade.

Royal expert Robert Jobson says: "They're 40 year olds. They're not young royals.”

He told The Sun: "They're different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players.

An insider told the author: "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew].



“He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can,' until Prince George turned 18.

He added: "You know, he'll be a bald 50-year-old prince. Someone formerly known as Prince, that's what he will be."

"They'll be thinking, who is this guy? They won't even know who he is," Robert noted.