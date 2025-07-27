 
Geo News

Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are approaching existential crisis

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon lose their value in the eyes of public, claims an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently pursuing an olive brand towards King Charles, would be left alone and worthless within the next decade.

Royal expert Robert Jobson says: "They're 40 year olds. They're not young royals.”

He told The Sun: "They're different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players.

An insider told the author: "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew].

“He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can,' until Prince George turned 18.

He added: "You know, he'll be a bald 50-year-old prince. Someone formerly known as Prince, that's what he will be."

"They'll be thinking, who is this guy? They won't even know who he is," Robert noted.

Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal
Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal
Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal video
Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal
Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws video
Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws
Meghan Markle has yet to speak personally on Kate Middleton's cancer
Meghan Markle has yet to speak personally on Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?
Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?
Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland
Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move