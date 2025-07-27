 
Geo News

Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends

Prince Harry would have to make a clean slate before Royals forgive him

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults if he wants make amends
Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends

Prince Harry would have to make amends if he wants the Royals to forget his past insults.

The Duke of Sussex is said to put an extra effort if he wants the world move on from his previous bombshell statements.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Robert Jobson said: "I think it's too late. Too much has gone under the bridge, in my opinion. Too much water."

Meanwhile, Sky News Editor Rhiannon Mills told The Sun: "The biggest issue for Harry and Meghan, is that an awful lot has been said.

"The whole family kind of went under the bus, really, in the documentaries and in Spare. And there are lots of things that they cannot erase in terms of what's been said,” she noticed.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal
Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal
Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal video
Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal
Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws video
Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws
Meghan Markle has yet to speak personally on Kate Middleton's cancer
Meghan Markle has yet to speak personally on Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?
Prince William, Prince George to defy royal tradition on Sunday?
Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland
Sarah Ferguson releases message of support ahead of William's visit to Switzerland
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Kate Middleton won't join Prince William for THIS after Palace confirmation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle plotting 'ruthless' move