Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends

Prince Harry would have to make amends if he wants the Royals to forget his past insults.

The Duke of Sussex is said to put an extra effort if he wants the world move on from his previous bombshell statements.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Robert Jobson said: "I think it's too late. Too much has gone under the bridge, in my opinion. Too much water."

Meanwhile, Sky News Editor Rhiannon Mills told The Sun: "The biggest issue for Harry and Meghan, is that an awful lot has been said.

"The whole family kind of went under the bus, really, in the documentaries and in Spare. And there are lots of things that they cannot erase in terms of what's been said,” she noticed.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.