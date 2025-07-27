Meghan Markle thrashed for turning everything ‘into dust'

 
By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ridiculed in a new statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are losing their £100 m deal with Netflix, are branded damaged goods in a snub.

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told the Express: "I wouldn’t advise a single client of mine to get involved with them. No way in hell."

"Could they produce something on their own? Sure, they have the money. But will any major platform touch them now? I highly doubt it.

She added: "They’re starting to feel like damaged goods. It’s the opposite of the Midas touch!

"Everything they touch right now turns to dust haha. I wouldn’t advise a single client of mine to get involved with them. No way in hell,” the expert noted.

