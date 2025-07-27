Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prevalent Hollywood fail laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their say in Hollywood, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently working with Netflix for various production projects, have caused disinterest with Hollywood A-listers.

An insider has told the Mail that people are "bored" with them.

They said: "No one in Hollywood rates them anymore or wants to be around them, especially her, people are bored with them."

This comes as Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew].

“He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can,' until Prince George turned 18.

He added: "You know, he'll be a bald 50-year-old prince. Someone formerly known as Prince, that's what he will be."

"They'll be thinking, who is this guy? They won't even know who he is," Robert noted.