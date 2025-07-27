Prince Harry fails to regain public support in royal comeback attempt

Prince Harry’s bid for royal reconciliation fails to resonate with public

Prince Harry seemed to have failed to regain public support after he followed in his late mom Princess Diana’s footsteps and visited Angola.

During his trip to Angola, the Duke of Sussex walked through minefields and met with the Halo Trust, however, it did not change public opinion or helped him return to the royal fold.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Robert Jobson alluded that Harry visited Angola in order to regain public support so it could help him return to the UK.

He further claimed that Harry’s visit didn’t have the same impact it did in the past and added that the Duke no longer has the same public appeal.

"But the reality was that was a big deal then,” he said. "It wasn't a big deal this time around. So he's not got the same draw that he had.”

“He must know that. When you've trashed your family and monetised it,” Jobson added.

He further bashed Harry was monetizing his book, noting how Diana's authorised biography, Her True Story, was different because she did not gain any monetory benefit from it.

The expert said, "She didn't monetise it for herself. He made a fortune out of it.”

"He's asking for forgiveness. Well, you know, I think that his father probably will in the long term. I think he probably will. I just don't see William and Camilla doing it."