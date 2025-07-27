Royal family 'not worried' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal ends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will NOT 'sell their souls' for royal secrets again?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal reportedly comes to an end.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may struggle with their finances, the royal expert claims that they will not be selling their souls again for royal secrets, as reported by Mirror.

Harry and Meghan have released their controversial docuseries on Netflix in the past with Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, featuring several accusations against the royal family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said, “Trust between the Royal Family and the Sussexes is still in short supply. However, I don’t think the Palace will be overly worried that Harry and Meghan will sell their souls for royal secrets again. What more can there be to say?”

“Harry has said he doesn’t want to go on fighting and that, surely, must mean respecting his UK family’s privacy and being discreet about everything he says in public,” she added referring to Harry’s BBC interview where he expressed his desire for reconciliation.

Jennie went on to explain that the couple’s tell-all docuseries may have been a hit, their other shows failed to reach that ratings.

“Television is a tough industry where ratings are everything, and only Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary series met the Netflix mark. It doesn’t much matter who you are, if your shows don’t trouble the ratings, the TV company won’t be inclined to trouble you in the future,” the expert stated.

Adding, “So, unless the Sussexes have come up with some sure-fire, bankable ideas for hit programmes, it seems unlikely that their Netflix contract will be renewed.”

Referring to Harry & Meghan docuseries, Jennie said, “It’s obvious that Netflix bought the couple for one reason only: to get the inside story of their exit from royal life. They obliged -with bells on - and it was a smash hit.”

“But neither Harry nor Meghan has had much in the way of popular content to offer since. There’s more to making a successful TV series than meets the eye - a lesson they have learned the hard way.”

The expert noted that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “five year contract was quite an achievement”, Harry and Meghan’s Montecito house is “luxurious and expensive,” adding that “they will have to find another streams of income.”

“That’s going to be harder for Harry than Meghan, who has every chance of making a lot of money as an influencer,” Jennie Bond added of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.