 
Geo News

Palace responds to claims about changing travel rules for Prince George

Prince George cannot travel with Prince William due to key royal tradition to safeguard monarchy

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Palace breaks silence on Prince George travel rule after 12th birthday
Palace breaks silence on Prince George travel rule after 12th birthday

Kensington Palace has reportedly to rumours if Prince William would change a major royal tradition for his son, Prince George.

As per years-old royal family tradition, two direct heirs to the throne cannot fly together so that in case any accidents happen, at least one heir is safe to lead the monarchy.

And now that George has turned 12, a report claimed that the Prince of Wales is going through an emotionally tough period because he would not be able to fly with his son.

This sparked rumours that William might change the rule, which is originally designed to protect the line of succession.

During a discussion on Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, royal commentator Richard Eden said, “[The pilot] said that when Prince William reached the age of 12, he stopped travelling with his father so that they had separate flights.”

“Obviously, that is to guarantee the line of succession,” he added.

Sharing Palace’s reaction, another royal expert Rebecca English revealed, “I spoke to the palace this week.”

“And they were like ‘Well, it’s kind of news to us.’ I get the impression that the family won’t be changing their travel arrangements at all,” she added. 

Eden then added, “Yeah, they don’t like talking about security and travel arrangements.”

“But I have to say, I mean, it’s not a very tasteful discussion, but it is the future of our royal family, and I personally find it very worrying.”

Prince Harry needs ‘teamwork' lectures from Princess Anne: says expert
Prince Harry needs ‘teamwork' lectures from Princess Anne: says expert
Prince Harry to give ‘breadwinning duties' to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry to give ‘breadwinning duties' to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life'
Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life'
Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends
Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends
Prince William celebrates 'stunning comebacks'
Prince William celebrates 'stunning comebacks'
Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal
Buckingham Palace braces for next chapter in Prince Andrew scandal
Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal video
Netflix got 'what it wanted from' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before axing deal
Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws video
Queen Camilla attends race honoring her in-laws