Palace responds to claims about changing travel rules for Prince George

Palace breaks silence on Prince George travel rule after 12th birthday

Kensington Palace has reportedly to rumours if Prince William would change a major royal tradition for his son, Prince George.

As per years-old royal family tradition, two direct heirs to the throne cannot fly together so that in case any accidents happen, at least one heir is safe to lead the monarchy.

And now that George has turned 12, a report claimed that the Prince of Wales is going through an emotionally tough period because he would not be able to fly with his son.

This sparked rumours that William might change the rule, which is originally designed to protect the line of succession.

During a discussion on Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, royal commentator Richard Eden said, “[The pilot] said that when Prince William reached the age of 12, he stopped travelling with his father so that they had separate flights.”

“Obviously, that is to guarantee the line of succession,” he added.

Sharing Palace’s reaction, another royal expert Rebecca English revealed, “I spoke to the palace this week.”

“And they were like ‘Well, it’s kind of news to us.’ I get the impression that the family won’t be changing their travel arrangements at all,” she added.

Eden then added, “Yeah, they don’t like talking about security and travel arrangements.”

“But I have to say, I mean, it’s not a very tasteful discussion, but it is the future of our royal family, and I personally find it very worrying.”