Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face setback as majority oppose royal comeback

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Royal reunion hopes fade

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hopes for a fresh start with the royal family seem unlikely despite a “secret” peace meeting between King Charles' aides and the Duke’s team.

As per reports, the top aides to the monarch and the Duke of Sussex met in London to see if a reconciliation between the parties can happen.

However, experts say too much damage has been done and there is no chance Meghan and Harry could return to the royal family fold.

Adding to it, a recent poll showed that 73% of viewers didn’t want the Royal family to forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reported The Sun.

Speaking with the publication, royal commentator Robert Jobson said Harry would need to make people forget how he sold out his family if he wants a way back.

"I think it's too late. Too much has gone under the bridge, in my opinion. Too much water."

Agreeing to this, another royal expert Rhiannon Mills said, "The biggest issue for Harry and Meghan, is that an awful lot has been said.

"The whole family kind of went under the bus, really, in the documentaries and in Spare. And there are lots of things that they cannot erase in terms of what's been said."