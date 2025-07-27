Prince William kids threaten Harry, Meghan Markle's star power

Prince Harry’s royal status ‘fading’ as Prince William kids steal the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity appears to be fading as the public shifts their focus on Prince William's children, Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the positive buzz surrounding Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has diminished over the years.

He added that the spotlight has shifted to the younger royals while speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

His comments came after Rhiannon Mills recalled a tense moment in 2019 when Harry scolded her during an African tour, calling her behavior “patronizing.”

In a video of the incident, Harry could be seen walking past her with her asking, “'oh, why is it so important for you to come here?'”

"And he looked at me and said 'oh, well just go and ask those people over there'. And I probably inside thought, hang on a minute, I'm not gonna leave this one," she added.

She continued, "I said, well, is that why it's so important for you to come here? And then he turned around and just said, 'Rhiannon, don't behave like that'.

"And then got in his car and drove off. I felt like I'd looked like an idiot. He looked really patronising. Nobody came out of it looking good."

On this, Jobson said, "I think the show's moving on. When we're talking about when we were in New Zealand all those years ago, he was a big noise then,”

"The vibe was all positive about him. The vibe isn't positive about him now."

He continued, "They're 40 year olds. They're not young royals," the royal expert explained.

"They're different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players.

"Now they won't like that. And that's probably what this is all about, making sure they've got a presence, a brand to monetise, because pretty soon they're going to be really so far removed from the main game, they're not going to be able to get as much money out of being royals."