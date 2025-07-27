Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after Kate Middleton's concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a big statement after reports Kate Middleton is concerned for her elder son Prince George.

According to reports, Kate, her brother-in-law Harry and Meghan are seemingly on the same page over concerns regarding online safety of the future generations.

Kate Middleton is reportedly anxious about shipping Prince George off to boarding school, and according to the Radar Online insiders have claimed, “In this day and age of social media, she is concerned about George's privacy, and since he'll be away at school, she won't have eyes on him. What mother in her right mind wouldn't want to know she's not there making matters worse."

Following Kate Middleton’s concerns, Meghan and Harry have released statement through their Archewell Foundation that they believe the technology in families’ lives should be safe.

The statement reads, “The Archewell Foundation believes the technology in our families’ lives should be safe by design. Safety by design is an approach to child online safety that prioritizes accountability, user empowerment, and transparency.

“Around the world, young people, parents, and advocates are building a better online world by doing the hard work of pushing for tech accountability and innovation developed with safety in mind.”

They added, “The Archewell Foundation is committed to uplifting their wins.”