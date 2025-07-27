 
Geo News

Prince Harry faces tougher financial future after Netflix deal ends

Royal expert claims future would be harder for Prince Harry than Meghan Markle as Netflix deal ends

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry may struggle more than Meghan after Netflix deal expires
Prince Harry may struggle more than Meghan after Netflix deal expires

Prince Harry may struggle more than Meghan Markle after their Netflix deal ends in September, claimed an expert.

As per reports, the streaming giant has decided not to renew their multi-million-dollar deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reports suggest the decision came because aside from their documentary Harry & Meghan, their other projects haven’t been as successful.

Royal expert Jennie Bond pointed out that while the deal was a big win for them, their expensive lifestyle in Montecito will require them to find new sources of income, per GB News.

She further shared that the Duchess of Sussex may have an easier time earning money, especially as an influencer, than Harry.

“For most people, that sort of money would set them up for life,” she said. "But Montecito is luxurious and expensive. So they will have to find other streams of income."

She noted that the transition to be "harder for Harry" than Meghan.

Meghan "has every chance of making a lot of money as an influencer,” however, Harry would have a hard time adjusting. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face setback as majority oppose royal comeback
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face setback as majority oppose royal comeback
Prince Harry fails to regain public support in royal comeback attempt
Prince Harry fails to regain public support in royal comeback attempt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prevalent Hollywood fail laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prevalent Hollywood fail laid bare
Meghan Markle thrashed for turning everything ‘into dust'
Meghan Markle thrashed for turning everything ‘into dust'
Prince Harry needs ‘teamwork' lectures from Princess Anne: says expert
Prince Harry needs ‘teamwork' lectures from Princess Anne: says expert
Prince Harry to give ‘breadwinning duties' to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry to give ‘breadwinning duties' to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life'
Prince Harry terrified of losing ‘shelf life'
Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends
Prince Harry urged to ‘erase insults' if he wants make amends