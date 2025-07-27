Prince Harry faces tougher financial future after Netflix deal ends

Prince Harry may struggle more than Meghan after Netflix deal expires

Prince Harry may struggle more than Meghan Markle after their Netflix deal ends in September, claimed an expert.

As per reports, the streaming giant has decided not to renew their multi-million-dollar deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reports suggest the decision came because aside from their documentary Harry & Meghan, their other projects haven’t been as successful.

Royal expert Jennie Bond pointed out that while the deal was a big win for them, their expensive lifestyle in Montecito will require them to find new sources of income, per GB News.

She further shared that the Duchess of Sussex may have an easier time earning money, especially as an influencer, than Harry.

“For most people, that sort of money would set them up for life,” she said. "But Montecito is luxurious and expensive. So they will have to find other streams of income."

She noted that the transition to be "harder for Harry" than Meghan.

Meghan "has every chance of making a lot of money as an influencer,” however, Harry would have a hard time adjusting.