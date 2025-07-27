 
Prince Harry makes major move to repair ties with King Charles, William after peace talks

Prince Harry and King Charles’ top aides recently met in London for peace talks amid rift

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry seeks to reduce tensions with King Charles, William with major move

Prince Harry made a major move in order to end rift with King Charles and Prince William as he proposed sharing his official diary with them.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex’s move came after a recent clash in schedules, where Harry’s trip to Angola made headlines and overshadowed Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait.

Speaking with the publication, an insider revealed that the Duke now wants to avoid any future clashes with his father and the Royal family.

They said the new arrangement includes sharing his engagements with both Buckingham Palace and Prince William’s court at Kensington Palace.

“Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes,” they said, referring to recent peace talks held in London between Charles and Harry’s top aides.

“Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family,” the source continued.

“That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace.

“Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change.

“However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

