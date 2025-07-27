 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to leave Adelaide Cottage amid rift with Princess Anne

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Adelaide Cottage three years back

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 27, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to leave Adelaide Cottage amid rift with Princess Anne

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly made final decision to leave Adelaide Cottage, where they moved three years back.

The future king and queen, for three years, have brought their children up at Adelaide Cottage, a peaceful refuge in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Now, the insiders told the Daily Mail that William and Kate are considering upsizing to a grander residence.

The insiders claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales could be leaving the four-bed for Fort Belvedere, where King Edward VIII lived before and after his abdication.

“They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial. This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis,” the source says.

Kate and William’s decision came after the Times reported, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Prince Harry makes major move to repair ties with King Charles, William after peace talks video
Prince Harry makes major move to repair ties with King Charles, William after peace talks
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after Kate Middleton's concerns video
Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after Kate Middleton's concerns
Prince Harry faces tougher financial future after Netflix deal ends
Prince Harry faces tougher financial future after Netflix deal ends
Royal family 'not worried' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal ends video
Royal family 'not worried' as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal ends
Prince William kids threaten Harry, Meghan Markle's star power
Prince William kids threaten Harry, Meghan Markle's star power
Palace responds to claims about changing travel rules for Prince George
Palace responds to claims about changing travel rules for Prince George
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face setback as majority oppose royal comeback
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face setback as majority oppose royal comeback
Prince Harry fails to regain public support in royal comeback attempt
Prince Harry fails to regain public support in royal comeback attempt