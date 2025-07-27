Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to leave Adelaide Cottage amid rift with Princess Anne

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly made final decision to leave Adelaide Cottage, where they moved three years back.

The future king and queen, for three years, have brought their children up at Adelaide Cottage, a peaceful refuge in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Now, the insiders told the Daily Mail that William and Kate are considering upsizing to a grander residence.

The insiders claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales could be leaving the four-bed for Fort Belvedere, where King Edward VIII lived before and after his abdication.

“They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial. This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis,” the source says.

Kate and William’s decision came after the Times reported, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.