Charles Spencer gets emotional as he talks about Princess Diana after Harry's peace summit

Prince William and Kate Middleton's representatives did not join peace summit

July 27, 2025

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has released an emotional statement as he talks about ‘lovely memories of my much missed sister.’

He shared the statement on his social media handles including X, formerly Twitter.

Prince William and Harry’s uncle tweeted, “Althorp is open throughout July & August, attracting people from all over the world.”

He further said on Saturday he met lovely international visitors from: Arkansas, Baton Rouge, Brisbane, Colombo (SL), Cork, Los Angeles, Manila, New Jersey, Pretoria (SA), and Riga - as well as Brits from Chelmsford, Dudley, North Yorkshire, Taunton and Rugby.

“My father used to keep a map, with pins to mark where Althorp’s more distant visitors haled from. It’s amazing that this old patch of Northamptonshire attracts so many charming people - to see the house,” Charles Spencer continued.

He also got emotional while speaking about sister Princess Diana, saying “while many have such lovely memories of my much missed sister. With thanks to all who kindly choose to come here.”

Charles Spencer statement came days after reports Prince Harry’s aides held a peace summit with the representatives of King Charles.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s representatives did not join.

