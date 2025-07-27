Prince Harry faces 'tinder box waiting to go off' due to THIS mistake

Prince Harry’s 4 major mistakes revealed as he faces 'tinder box waiting to go off'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life in 2020 in hopes of a quieter and more private life, but their life has been the opposite of that.

After quitting royal duties and moving to the U.S., the Sussexes openly claimed that they’d been mistreated by the royal family, both in a bombshell interview with Oprah and later in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Harry later criticized the royal lifestyle and his dad, King Charles, as well as his brother, Prince William, in his scathing memoir Spare, released in 2023.

However, Harry recently said in a BBC interview that he’d like to reconcile with his family.

Now, a butler who worked for Princess Diana for ten years before she passed away, is opening up about the four major mistakes he thinks Harry has made in his relationship with the royals.

Paul Burrell thinks Harry’s mistakes were criticizing Princess Kate, William, Charles, and the late Queen Elizabeth.

"I think Harry has got battered and bruised because he said things which any royal should never say and criticized his late grandmother, as she was dying, criticized his father as he was struggling with his own cancer battle, criticized Kate, who is struggling with her cancer battle, and his brother, who has the weight of monarchy on his shoulders," Paul explained to Daily Express.

"That's hardly helpful from someone who should know better. It's a tinder box waiting to go off. And believe me, there'll be sparks from the other side of the Atlantic before there are on this side of the Atlantic," he predicted.