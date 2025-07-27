King Charles' cousin proudly shares exciting news

King Charles' cousin celebrates daughter's milestone

King Charles’ cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten has shared a heartfelt news.

Lord Ivar, who is second cousin of Charles, has close ties with the British royal family.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Lord Ivar, who gained international recognition as the winner of The Traitors US season 3, announced the engagement of his eldest daughter Ella Mountbatten.

Ella, a Brand Partnership Manager with the Hong Kong-based Peninsula Hotels, is set to get married to her boyfriend, Fergus Wright, a Marketing Manager at Sky Sports Racing.

Sharing the adorable photo of the couple, showing Ella flaunting her engagement ring, Lord Ivar wrote, “I couldn’t be happier to announce the engagement of my eldest and most precious daughter Ella @ellamountbatten to her fabulous boyfriend Fergus.”

He went on to add, “Ferg is not one to be rushed so I am incredibly pleased that he has finally put us all out of our misery!”

“I know he will look after my daughter to his dying day - they couldn’t be better suited. Enjoy this special time in your life. Much love to you both. X #happycouple #finally #1down2togo,” Lord Ivar concluded.

Besides Ella, Lord Ivar Mountbatten is father of two more daughters.