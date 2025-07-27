 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react after receiving delightful news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also expressed their concerns

July 27, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reacted as the royal couple received an exciting news with a sweet message.

In a statement on their Archewell Foundation website, the duke and duchess said, “Following mounting pressure from parents, young people, and advocacy organizations, Meta has announced a series of changes to better protect young people online.

“This win is a clear example of why raising awareness and demanding change is so important in the fight to keep our children safe online.”

They further said these changes come after other announcements from Meta addressing child online safety have proved to be ineffective.

“We look forward to ensuring these latest announced improvements are in fact applied across Meta platforms and have the intended impact,” they said and added “Such an assessment requires independent evaluation and data transparency on the part of Meta, and we are hopeful these changes are a sign they will be happy to provide what is necessary.”

The statement added Meta has removed 600,000 accounts linked to predatory behavior, as well as 135,000 accounts dangerous to children. They also claim to have addressed designed features.

Meghan and Harry said, “The Archewell Foundation believes the technology in our families’ lives should be safe by design.”

