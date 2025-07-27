Kate Middleton, Prince William's shocking move sparks reactions

Royal fans have expressed their views over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s shocking decision to leave Adelaide Cottage, where they moved three years back.

Now, the insiders told the Daily Mail, per the Mirror that William and Kate are considering upsizing to a grander residence.

Commenting on the Mirror report, one royal fan says, “That will be great for them and as they’re the future king and queen .. they deserve it… good for them!”

Another reacted, “I am a monarchist but I don't see why they should move into something that will never get used, build on to the cottage for the nanny or move into something much smaller than the 'castle' in a few years they will be moving anyway.”

“And what about William's commitment to the homeless? Meanwhile, he runs from villa to castle, from the castle to a luxury villa in Mustique, and from Wimbledon to a luxurious holiday in Kefalonia. All this while the British are experiencing a terrifying economic crisis,” one criticized the decision.

The fourth said, “I'm pleased for him, his lovely wife and the three delightful children that they are moving up in the world. Some of their relatives are about to take a bit of a tumble, it would seem, I'm glad someone is keeping up the tradition of royalty.”