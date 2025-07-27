Meghan Markle takes big step to protect marriage with Harry: 'Make no mistake'

Meghan Markle has reportedly taken a big step to protect her marriage with Prince Harry amid claims the royal couple could be heading towards “bankruptcy and divorce."

A royal expert has made shocking claims about Meghan and Harry’s “bankruptcy and divorce” after reports Netflix will not renew their $100 million deal, ending in September.

Royal expert Dan Wootton has claimed, "The money problems are driving Harry to sleep in the chicken coop."

The Daily Express UK quoted Dan as claiming, "An insider said they were relying on this (Netflix) deal to fund their $29 million mansion and their huge range of staff, without it they could be heading towards bankruptcy and divorce."

Amid these claims, the Daily Mail, per the Blast has reported Meghan is reportedly negotiating a new deal with streaming giant Netflix to extend their partnership apparently to protect her marriage.

The insider tells the outlet, that Netflix is not done with Meghan and that talks are underway to negotiate a new contract.

The source claims, "Make no mistake—a deal is being worked through as we speak."

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate. But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it," the source says.