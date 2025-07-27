Meghan Markle's Netflix show tanked because it lacked TWO fundamental things

Revealed: Why Meghan Markle's Netflix show was 'doomed from start'

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show didn’t perform that well and failed to make the list of the top 300 most viewed programs on Netflix. An expert is sharing their view of why that happened.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her show, With Love, Meghan, in March. While it made it to the top 10 shows soon enough, viewers seem to have left the show midway, leading to low viewing figures.

According to recent statistics, the show landed 383rd spot with 5.3million views.

Now, a PR expert claims the lifestyle show was doomed from the start since food shows are only successful if people like the food, or the chef, and she claimed Meghan failed to do either.

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism PR agency, told the Daily Express: "Was I surprised her Netflix show flopped? Ah - Not even slightly."

Echoing previous statements from other experts, Renae said audiences only checked in to see what the show was all about, and then lost interest.

"I said from the start it would be rubberneck viewing. Most would log in once just to see it, then never go back," she remarked.

"Even fans are admitting that they were finding it hard to watch," she continued.

She explained, "Cooking shows work if you love the food or love the host, and she’s neither."

"It was doomed from the start," Renae declared.

In Meghan Markle’s show, she hosted various celebrity pals including Mindy Kaling and cooked, shared tips for gardening and decor. The show was quickly panned by critics.