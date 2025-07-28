Prince Harry could cultivate his role as 'Spare,' says expert

Prince Harry misjudged the dynamics of his own family, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who always considers himself a second fiddle to elder brother Prince William, could have played a vital role in the monarchy.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals Harry could have lived up to his role in the family if he had taken advice from his aunt, Princess Anne.

She told the Mirror : “She could have told her nephew that ‘playing second fiddle’ is the wrong way to look at his status. Instead, as she has shown, the second born can be an invaluable support to the institution of monarchy, and a vital friend, confidant and wingman/woman to the monarch.

Bond said: “Yes Anne woud have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance, but sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal.”

She said: “It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved. To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive.”