Meghan Markle losing her 'Midas touch' with fresh failure in line

Meghan Markle fails to claim success with her lifestyle brand 'As Ever'

Eleen Bukhari
July 28, 2025

Meghan Markle is experiencing another failure as her lifestyle product is losing demand.

It is reported that there “isn’t a demand for her wine” on a large scale and this new information looks like a final "nail in the coffi” for the Duchess of Sussex.

This comes amid Meghan’s silence on social media.

PR expert Nick Ede says: “I think that it’s a way of building momentum and so she can make a new announcement, which once again will gain column inches.”

They said: "No one in Hollywood rates them anymore or wants to be around them, especially her, people are bored with them."

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told the Express: "I wouldn’t advise a single client of mine to get involved with them. No way in hell."

"Could they produce something on their own? Sure, they have the money. But will any major platform touch them now? I highly doubt it.

She added: "They’re starting to feel like damaged goods. It’s the opposite of the Midas touch!

