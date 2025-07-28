 
How Prince Harry shows dominance over Meghan Markle, lip reader reveals

Prince Harry is spotted patronizing Meghan Markle in a resurfaced clip

Eleen Bukhari
July 28, 2025

Prince Harry was spotted mansplaining Meghan Markle during one of her recent outings in the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended their first Trooping the Colour appearance as a couple in 2018, were spotted engaging in a conversation around the basics of the tradition.

In a new Channel 5's programme, Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations, lip reader Nicola Hickling reveals that Harry was spotted mansplaining his wife.

Ms Hickling revealed that Harry was explaining "to her what is going to happen and that Paras will be flying overhead," employing "hand motions" to which Meghan responded "ok".


However, expert Christo Foufas remarked: "The lip readers have exposed him mansplaining to her what a flypast."

In the same outing, Meghan was also spotted advising her husband: "Take advantage of the situation," to which he queries, "Today?" She then instructs, "Do it tonight."

