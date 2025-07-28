Prince Harry, William cousin welcomes baby girl

 
Prince Harry and Prince William’s famous cousin welcomes a new member in the family

Eleen Bukhari
July 28, 2025

Prince Harry and Prince William’s close cousin has welcomed a baby girl.

THE Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Grosvenor, have welcomed a newest edition to their family, Cosima Florence Grosvenor, in London.

The couple announced their pregnancy in March when a representative of the couple revealed: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter.

"Both the duchess and Cosima are doing well.

"The duke and duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family,” they noted.

