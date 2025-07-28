Princess Charlotte, Prince William exude identical faces as they watch Euro Cup

Princess Charlotte has fascinated Royal fans with her expressions as she attends a Euro Cup match.

The young Wales, who jetted off to Switzerland with her father to Switzerland to watch the match between England and Spain, turned heads as Royal fans spotted her ‘no poker face.’

One was quick to turn to X as theytweeted: "Charlotte facial expressions are everything!"

The official BBC5 Live Sport account also commented on the royals' reactions, saying: "Prince William and Princess Charlotte have been going through all the emotions in that first-half!"

This comes as the Royal Family's official X account posted: "Wishing the very best of luck to the @‌Lionesses in the Women's Euro Final this evening."





William as well added a good luck post for the lionesses, adding: "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow. The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let's bring it home."

The team "changed the game – breaking barriers, making history and inspiring the next generation."

The PM said: "Tonight, the whole nation will be behind them. Come on England!"