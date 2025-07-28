King Charles celebrates England's victory in dramatic Euro final

King Charles applauds England’s historic win in thrilling Euro final

King Charles shared a heartfelt message after England’s Lionesses made history by winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain.

The thrilling match ended 1-1 after extra time and England triumphed 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

In a statement shared on social media, the King praised the team for their strength and determination as he called their victory a proud moment for the country.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025,” Charles penned.

The monarch continued, “For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home.’”

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

“More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!” Charles concluded the message with his sign.