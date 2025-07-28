 
Geo News

King Charles celebrates England's victory in dramatic Euro final

King Charles drops new statement to praise Lionesses’ after dramatic Euro win

By
F. Quraishi
|

July 28, 2025

King Charles applauds England’s historic win in thrilling Euro final
King Charles applauds England’s historic win in thrilling Euro final

King Charles shared a heartfelt message after England’s Lionesses made history by winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain.

The thrilling match ended 1-1 after extra time and England triumphed 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

In a statement shared on social media, the King praised the team for their strength and determination as he called their victory a proud moment for the country.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025,” Charles penned.

The monarch continued, “For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home.’”

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

“More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!” Charles concluded the message with his sign. 

Prince Harry could cultivate his role as 'Spare,' says expert video
Prince Harry could cultivate his role as 'Spare,' says expert
Meghan Markle's Netflix show tanked because it lacked TWO fundamental things video
Meghan Markle's Netflix show tanked because it lacked TWO fundamental things
Kate Middleton, Prince William's shocking move sparks reactions
Kate Middleton, Prince William's shocking move sparks reactions
Meghan Markle takes big step to protect marriage with Harry: 'Make no mistake'
Meghan Markle takes big step to protect marriage with Harry: 'Make no mistake'
King Charles' cousin proudly shares exciting news
King Charles' cousin proudly shares exciting news
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react after receiving delightful news
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react after receiving delightful news
Prince Harry faces 'tinder box waiting to go off' due to THIS mistake video
Prince Harry faces 'tinder box waiting to go off' due to THIS mistake
Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to leave Adelaide Cottage amid rift with Princess Anne video
Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to leave Adelaide Cottage amid rift with Princess Anne