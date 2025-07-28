Prince Harry receives stark warning amid fears his words may backfire

Prince Harry walking ‘tight rope of truth’ amid peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry has been given a stark warning as former royal aide tells him his words against the Royal family could backfire.

The Duke of Sussex recently initiated peace talks with King Charles after years of feud with the Royal family by sending his top aides to meet the representatives to the monarch in London.

While fans are awaiting a royal reunion, some experts have criticized the Duke of Sussex as they are of the opinion that he should not be welcomed back into the Royal family fold.

Speaking with The Express, former Royal butler Paul Burrell said that Meghan Markle’s husband has “broken all the rules” and is now walking on a “tight rope of truth.”

"Harry broke all the rules, the rules which he knew well. He's broken them and gone beyond and said things which should never have been said,” he said.

“It’s the tight rope of truth, which sometimes, if you fall off it, you get battered and bruised,” Burrell, who served the late Princess Diana for almost 10 years added.

He continued, "I think Harry has got battered and bruised because he said things which any royal should never say and criticised his late grandmother, as she was dying, criticised his father as he was struggling with his own cancer battle, criticised Kate, who is struggling with her cancer battle, and his brother, who has the weight of monarchy on his shoulders.

"That's hardly helpful from someone who should know better. It's a tinder box waiting to go off.

“And believe me, there'll be sparks from the other side of the Atlantic before there are on this side of the Atlantic."