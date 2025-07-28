Firm's decision to separate Prince George, Prince William dubbed 'sensible'

Royal expert gives verdict on Prince George, Prince William travel ban

Firm’s decision to separate Prince George from Prince William while flying has been dubbed a “sensible” move by a royal expert.

The little Prince is expected to travel separately from now on as he has turned 12 and as per royal rules, two direct heirs to the throne cannot fly together.

The rule is in place because in case any accidents happen, at least one heir is safe to lead the monarchy.

The rule, which also applied to William when he turned 12 in 1994, is seen as a "sensible precaution" to protect the line of succession, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

According to Birmingham Live, he said that the move is "sensible, given what’s at stake.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Royal commentator Robert Jobson told GB News in 2024, "If anything were to happen, heaven forbid, it would only seem a sensible precaution.”

He continued, "I can understand why there was frustration because if you're going to separately get one child to take a different route, it can be quite awkward if you're going on holidays and things like that."

"If there's a rule for particular age or something that's usually done, there's a reason for it," Jobson added. "Those rules do still make sense; it would be sensible to abide by them.”

He further said, "The fact that the King has raised it before George was 12, I think, is important. When you've had a cancer diagnosis like the King has had and the treatment he's had, he's obviously thinking about his own mortality and the future of the monarchy.

"And that involves Prince George very much so, left, right and centre. So I think that it's quite important.”