Princess Eugenie reacts as King Charles issues statement after exciting news

Princess Eugenie has reacted to King Charles statement as the monarch led the tributes to England´s history-making Lionesses after they won the Women´s Euro 2025 title.

Buckingham Palace released King Charles statement on its social media handles after Sarina Wiegman´s side held their nerve to survive a tense penalty shoot-out.

England´s 3-1 shoot-out victory avenged their 2023 Women´s World Cup final loss against Spain in Australia.

King Charles saluted Wiegman´s team for their cathartic win, and immediately set their next target as he urged them to win the World Cup in 2027.

"This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025," King Charles message reads.

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ´football´s coming home´.

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family´s warmest appreciation and admiration.

"Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!"

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram and reposted King Charles message in her stories with pride.