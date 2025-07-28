Royal fans notice something delightful as Princess Charlotte joins Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance with her father to attend the final of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.

On Sunday, July 27, Prince William and Charlotte stepped out in Switzerland to attend the final, which England's national team won.

The outing marked Princess Charlotte's first overseas soccer game.

Prince William appeared in his role as patron of the Football Association, English soccer's governing body.

Prince William took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Charlotte ahead of the game.

He shared the photo with caption, “Let’s go, @lionesses!”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages for Princess Charlotte.

Reacting to the post, one royal fan says, “Oh my God, I didn’t expect such a treat this Sunday! what a beautiful young lady Charlotte becomes.”

Another commented “How cute. Father-daughter trip away. Charlotte looks gorgeous in her navy dress.”

“So beautiful, Princess Charlotte wore the same dress she wore at Wimbledon last year,” the third noticed.

Last year, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final on July 14, marking a rare public appearance for the Princess of Wales amid her cancer treatment.

Princess Charlotte apparently sported the same dress she donned at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final.