Meghan Markle's fans receive exciting news: 'Deal is not dead'

Meghan Markle’s fans have received an exciting news related to deal with streaming giant Netflix.

According to a report by the Blast, Meghan is in talks for new Netflix deal as the $100M contract will expire in September.

The source reveals that Netflix ‘deal is not dead’ with Meghan Markle.

The insider claims, "Netflix is a listed company, so they can't say anything or confirm officially yet that a new deal is happening, but that deal is not dead. Netflix is an equity partner in As Ever, so they were unlikely to drop Meghan."

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate. But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it," the source added.

The spy continued, "it would be like punching yourself in the face not to sign a new deal" if the Netflix chose to drop Meghan.

However, the insider claimed in contrast to previous $100 million contract, the new deal is expected to focus more on Meghan because the duke’s Polo series and other shows he was more involved in, receiving only moderate responses from fans.