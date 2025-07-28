 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told bitter truth about Netflix content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal to expire next month

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle projects flop as public grows tired of ‘same old’ content
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle projects flop as public grows tired of ‘same old’ content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told a bitter truth about their content strategy for Netflix as their deal with the streaming giant expires next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced scathing criticism as royal expert Lydia Alty accused the couple of using their media projects for “self-promotion.”

She shared that the public has grown tired of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix content focused solely on their personal story.

Speaking with The Express, Lydia said, “The broader issue is that nearly everything they produce continues to centre around themselves — their story, their grievances, their brand. Audiences are growing weary of it.”

The expert further said, “Viewers are seeking content that inspires, educates, or serves a greater purpose — not just a polished exercise in personal branding.

“Public interest in the 'Harry and Meghan show' is clearly waning, and people are increasingly looking for substance over self-promotion.”

This comes after it was reported that the streaming giant would not renew their $100-million five-year contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

The contract is set to expire in September 2025. 

Firm's decision to separate Prince George, Prince William dubbed 'sensible'
Firm's decision to separate Prince George, Prince William dubbed 'sensible'
Royal fans notice something delightful as Princess Charlotte joins Prince William video
Royal fans notice something delightful as Princess Charlotte joins Prince William
Kensington Palace drops sweet treat for fans as Charlotte makes surprise Royal appearance
Kensington Palace drops sweet treat for fans as Charlotte makes surprise Royal appearance
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid fears his words may backfire video
Prince Harry receives stark warning amid fears his words may backfire
Princess Charlotte issues statement with Prince William following major win
Princess Charlotte issues statement with Prince William following major win
King Charles celebrates England's victory in dramatic Euro final
King Charles celebrates England's victory in dramatic Euro final
Princess Charlotte, Prince William exude identical faces as they watch Euro Cup
Princess Charlotte, Prince William exude identical faces as they watch Euro Cup
Prince Harry, William cousin welcomes baby girl
Prince Harry, William cousin welcomes baby girl