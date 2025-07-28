Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told bitter truth about Netflix content

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle projects flop as public grows tired of ‘same old’ content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told a bitter truth about their content strategy for Netflix as their deal with the streaming giant expires next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced scathing criticism as royal expert Lydia Alty accused the couple of using their media projects for “self-promotion.”

She shared that the public has grown tired of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix content focused solely on their personal story.

Speaking with The Express, Lydia said, “The broader issue is that nearly everything they produce continues to centre around themselves — their story, their grievances, their brand. Audiences are growing weary of it.”

The expert further said, “Viewers are seeking content that inspires, educates, or serves a greater purpose — not just a polished exercise in personal branding.

“Public interest in the 'Harry and Meghan show' is clearly waning, and people are increasingly looking for substance over self-promotion.”

This comes after it was reported that the streaming giant would not renew their $100-million five-year contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The contract is set to expire in September 2025.