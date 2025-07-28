Princess Anne will win THIS 'battle' against Prince William

The Princess Royal, Anne will win this ‘battle’ as she wants her nephew Prince William to ditch an 'annoying habit', a royal expert believes.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner made these claims while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

Ian Pelham Turner remarks came days after the Times reported, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Amid these claims, Turner believes, "My natural reaction is that Princess Anne will win this battle."

The royal expert continued, “Prince William, in the past, had allegations that he was work-shy.… The ‘perfect prince’ image may be slightly tarnished, and Princess Anne takes no prisoners."

According to the Fox News Digital Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, has been crowned "the hardest-working royal."

Anne is hopeful that Prince William will pick up the slack as the Prince of Wales prepares to be king one day.