Princess Charlotte issues statement with Prince William following major win

Princess Charlotte, Prince William share joyful message after England’s victory

Princess Charlotte made a rare move as she dropped a poignant statement with her father Prince William following the historic win of England at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain.

The 10-year-old Princess accompanied her dad in Basel, Switzerland, to witness the thrilling match ended 1-1 after extra time, with England winning 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The father-daughter duo were captured cheering on and enjoying the game from the stands and later celebrated the Lionesses as they grabbed the trophy.

“What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team,” they shared a statement on Instagram stories.

“Enjoy this moment @england,” they added, and concluded the note with their signatures, “W & Charlotte.”

Kensington Palace also dropped a video highlighting the winning moments of the match with William congratulating the players along with glimpses at Charlotte.

“An incredible night for @lionesses and @england in Basel. Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions!” they captioned the post.



