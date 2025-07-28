 
Geo News

Princess Charlotte issues statement with Prince William following major win

Princess Charlotte teams up with Prince William to applaud England’s historic win

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Princess Charlotte, Prince William share joyful message after England’s victory

Princess Charlotte made a rare move as she dropped a poignant statement with her father Prince William following the historic win of England at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain.

The 10-year-old Princess accompanied her dad in Basel, Switzerland, to witness the thrilling match ended 1-1 after extra time, with England winning 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Princess Charlotte issues statement with Prince William following major win

The father-daughter duo were captured cheering on and enjoying the game from the stands and later celebrated the Lionesses as they grabbed the trophy.

“What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team,” they shared a statement on Instagram stories.

“Enjoy this moment @england,” they added, and concluded the note with their signatures, “W & Charlotte.”

Kensington Palace also dropped a video highlighting the winning moments of the match with William congratulating the players along with glimpses at Charlotte.

“An incredible night for @lionesses and @england in Basel. Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions!” they captioned the post.


Meghan Markle losing her 'Midas touch' with fresh failure in line
Meghan Markle losing her 'Midas touch' with fresh failure in line
Prince Harry could cultivate his role as 'Spare,' says expert video
Prince Harry could cultivate his role as 'Spare,' says expert
Meghan Markle's Netflix show tanked because it lacked TWO fundamental things video
Meghan Markle's Netflix show tanked because it lacked TWO fundamental things
Kate Middleton, Prince William's shocking move sparks reactions
Kate Middleton, Prince William's shocking move sparks reactions
Meghan Markle takes big step to protect marriage with Harry: 'Make no mistake'
Meghan Markle takes big step to protect marriage with Harry: 'Make no mistake'
King Charles' cousin proudly shares exciting news
King Charles' cousin proudly shares exciting news
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react after receiving delightful news
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react after receiving delightful news
Prince Harry faces 'tinder box waiting to go off' due to THIS mistake video
Prince Harry faces 'tinder box waiting to go off' due to THIS mistake