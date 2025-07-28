David Beckham willing to back Prince Harry's initiative

As preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham continue, speculation is mounting over who will attend the high-profile event. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hoping to see members of the royal family in attendance, all eyes are on one particular name, David Beckham.

According to sources, Beckham is said to admire the competitive spirit and resilience showcased at the Invictus Games, an event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick service personnel.

"Beckham appreciates what the Games represent and may very well attend next time," said a source. “But ultimately, it won’t be Harry who decides.”

Organizers in Birmingham, where the 2027 Games will be held, are reportedly focusing on attracting global sports icons to boost visibility and engagement. Sources familiar with the planning say that decisions on celebrity and athlete participation will rest solely with event officials — not with Harry or his team.

The presence of stars like Beckham would likely elevate the event’s profile and draw wider public attention. While no official guest list has been released, Beckham’s potential appearance has already ignited media buzz, underscoring the Games’ continued relevance on the global stage.