Buckingham Palace receives warning related to Prince Harry amid peace talks

Buckingham Palace has received a strong warning related to Prince Harry after the duke engaged his close aides in peace talks with King Charles representatives.

A source close to Meghan and Harry has warned the royal family that Archie and Lilibet doting father “won’t change” despite offering a “significant” olive branch to King Charles ahead of a possible peace summit.

The Sky News, citing the insider, has reported the source has warned the palace that Harry’s “olive branch” did not indicate he is open to working directly with Buckingham Palace.

The source claims, “Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change.”

The fresh warning to royal family has been issued days after speculation the rift between Harry and King Charles is finally starting to mend ramped up after five years of public betrayals by the California-based royal couple following peace summit.

Recently, the Mail of Sunday reported Harry’s new chief communications officer and UK-based PR representative were photographed meeting with the King's top aide near Clarence House.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has claimed King Charles is “cautious and wary” of Prince Harry’s latest attempt at extending an olive branch.