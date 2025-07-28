 
Princess Charlotte signs first royal statement after surprise trip with Prince William

Princess Charlotte signed a statement posted on social media accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton

July 28, 2025

Princess Charlotte made a royal milestone on Sunday as she joined her father, Prince William, in congratulating England’s women’s football team after their stunning victory in the European Championship final.

In what was described as the first official public message signed by Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, the young royal added her name to a social media post celebrating the Lionesses’ win.

“What a game! @Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. — W & Charlotte,” read the message, posted on the official Prince and Princess of Wales account.

The princess accompanied Prince William to the match, drawing public attention and signaling her growing role in the royal family. Royal commentators noted that the joint message was more than symbolic , it marked a subtle introduction of Charlotte into royal duties and national life.

As the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charlotte is third in line to the throne and is expected to take on a prominent public role in the years ahead. Sunday’s appearance is seen as an early step in shaping her future as a key royal figure.

