Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to brother William with sincere move

Prince Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking to make peace with Prince William and King Charles

July 28, 2025

Prince Harry has apparently offered an olive branch to his enraged brother Prince William amid peace talks with father King Charles.

Now, according to a report by the Daily Mail, per Radar Online, apparently an olive branch to Prince William, Harry has offered to share his official diary of engagements with Kensington Palace.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has also offered to share his official diary with Buckingham Palace reportedly aims to avoid further scheduling clashes.

Prince Harry and King Charles aides reportedly also held a crucial meeting in London recently.

The source claims, "Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes.

"Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family."

It came after a recent overlap had occurred during Harry’s trip to Angola, where his work with the Halo Trust charity overshadowed the unveiling of Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait.

The insider said, “That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace.”

